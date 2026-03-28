Rain, hailstorm alert across Rajasthan as fresh weather system turns active

The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, has warned of intermittent rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms from March 28 to April 1, with the possibility of continued activity thereafter. Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures to minimise crop damage and to shift harvested crops lying in fields to safer locations, protect produce stored in open mandis or outdoor areas, and ensure proper covering to avoid losses due to rain and hail.