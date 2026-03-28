Rajasthan: Gehlot slams BJP govt for ‘stalling’ construction of proposed cricket stadium

The video shared from his X handle states that the RCA did not have its own stadium and had planned to build one. Chomp village near Jaipur was identified, and the foundation stone for the project was laid on February 5, 2022, during the Congress government, with a clear roadmap for completion in two phases. The first phase, with a capacity of 45,000 spectators, was to be completed within 24 months, followed by expansion to full capacity in the second phase. However, Gehlot alleged that even after 36 months, the project remains incomplete and in limbo with no visible progress.