Two months on, Ajit Pawar plane crash sparks fresh political heat; kin seek answers

Responding to the allegations in the State Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "My intensity regarding this matter may be different from yours, but it is not so blunt that we would let anyone go if a conspiracy was hatched in Ajit Dada's case. We will dig out the truth, even if it means 'unearthing the corpse' (a metaphor for a relentless investigation). I support your efforts, but do not assume that others feel the gravity of this loss any less than you do."