Will arrange land for border fencing within 45 days after coming to power in Bengal: HM Amit Shah

“West Bengal is now the only corridor of infiltration in the entire country. But the BJP is determined to drive out each infiltrator from the country. This vote is a vote to be free from the fear of losing one's life, a vote to be free from the fear of losing one's freedom, a vote to be free from the fear of changing social order, a vote to be free from the fear of losing property, a vote to be free from the fear of losing one's income and a vote to stand for a bundle of trust,” the Union Home Minister said.