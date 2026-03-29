77 Maoists surrender in Odisha; DGP urges remaining cadres to lay down arms

“As many as 77 Maoists have surrendered to the Odisha Police, while 23 active Maoist cadres from Odisha have laid down their arms in Chhattisgarh. Security forces have neutralised 27 Maoists in various operations during this period, including 17 cadres -- among them a Central Committee member of CPI (Maoist) -- who were killed near the Nuapada-Gariaband border in a joint operation carried out by Odisha Police, Chhattisgarh Police, and other security forces on January 25, 2025,” DGP Khurania said.