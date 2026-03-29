Abhishek Banerjee targets Adhir, Humayun; alleges BJP 'tie-up'

“The BJP is seeking votes by politicising religion and temples. Humayun Kabir is sowing discord in the name of religion. Suddenly, it occurred to him that a Babri Masjid needs to be constructed in Murshidabad. Yet, when he crossed over to the BJP in 2019 and contested as a Lok Sabha candidate, it never dawned on him then that a Babri Masjid needed to be built. Humayun had joined hands with the very people who were responsible for demolishing the Babri Masjid. Casting even a single vote for these individuals is tantamount to casting a vote for Prime Minister Modi and the BJP,” Banerjee said.