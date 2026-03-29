CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva join campaign to train party workers

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Mega Training Campaign 2026, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended a training camp for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at her home mandal, Shalimar Bagh, for two hours and encouraged party workers to make the most of the organisational initiative, a city BJP leader said on Sunday.