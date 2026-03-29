CM Revanth Reddy questions Centre over failure to act against KCR in Kaleshwaram case

"It was not just us -- even the country's Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister stated that KCR's family was involved in looting the money in the Kaleshwaram project. Union Minister Kishan Reddy had asserted that if the Kaleshwaram case is handed over to the CBI, KCR and Harish Rao would be put behind bars within 48 hours. Trusting their words, we indeed handed over the Kaleshwaram case to the CBI,” he said.