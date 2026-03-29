Dharmendra Pradhan visits Nandigram, predicts BJP lotus bloom again in Suvendu Adhikari’s stronghold

“Today, in West Bengal, I had the opportunity to interact with dedicated party workers in Nandigram—the constituency of the BJP's senior leader and Leader of the Opposition in the House, Suvendu Adhikari. Nandigram is not merely a constituency; it stands as a symbol of the spirit of change. The unwavering faith of the local populace stands firmly behind the Bharatiya Janata Party and the leadership of Shri Suvendu Adhikari. The zeal, discipline, and dedication of the party workers send a clear signal: this time, too, the 'Lotus' is destined to bloom in Nandigram,” he wrote in a post on X.