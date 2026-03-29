ECI transfers 83 BDOs/AROs in poll-bound West Bengal

Apart from that, four BDOs/AROs have been transferred in Jalpaiguri district, three in Cooch Behar district, five in Nadia district, four each in Murshidabad and Hooghly, two in West Midnapore, six in Birbhum, four in Bankura, three in Purulia, and one each in North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Howrah, and West Burdwan districts.