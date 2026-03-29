Fire breaks out in multi-storey house in Delhi's Chand Bagh; trapped residents rescued

Fire Officer Anoop Singh said, "The call came around 2.30-2.32 a.m. about a house in Chand Bagh. When I went there, I saw that 11 fire tenders had been deployed... Before I arrived, four people had already jumped and were taken to the hospital. As for the cause of the fire, there were two scooters and one motorcycle parked on the ground floor, which are believed to have sparked the blaze..."