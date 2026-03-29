India 'resolutely facing' energy challenges, says PM Modi on West Asia situation in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Speaking during the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "This month of March has been extremely eventful on a global level. We all remember that, in the past, the entire world faced numerous problems for a long time due to Covid. We all expected that, after emerging from the Corona crisis, the world would move forward on the path of progress with a fresh start. But, in different parts of the world, conditions of war and conflict continued to emerge."