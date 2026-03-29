J&K's Ranji Trophy win increased the enthusiasm for sports among youth: PM Modi

He continued, "This unprecedented success is the result of years of continuous efforts by the players. Team captain Paras Dogra displayed extraordinary skills. Through his leadership he played a significant role in this victory. The performance of young Kashmiri bowler Aaqib Nabi, who took 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy, is being talked about nationwide. This victory has thrilled the players and coaching staff, as well as the people of Jammu and Kashmir.