NCB officials chalk out plans to check drug cartels in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

The meeting’s focus areas included enhancing inter-agency coordination and real-time intelligence sharing in the run-up to West Bengal Assembly polls, disrupting drug syndicates and their financial networks, invoking PIT NDPS, and effective use of NIDAAN and NATGRID for top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top investigation. Emphasis was also laid on joint interrogations along with wider outreach of MANAS helpline-1933, said the statement.