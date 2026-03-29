'Release a charge sheet against yourselves', CM Mamata Banerjee counters BJP

Addressing an election rally at Manbazar in Purulia district, CM Banerjee, without taking HM Shah's name, said, "Yesterday, a very prominent leader of the BJP released a charge sheet against the Trinamool party. I say: first, release a charge sheet against yourselves, provide an account of how many people you have killed through riots. Where were you when Gujaratis were brought to Delhi from America in handcuffs and transported by plane? It seems you have nothing better to do than engage in idle mischief. They do not listen to the people; their sole agenda is to strike people's names off the electoral rolls. Rioters, autocrats, destroyers of democracy... let no one cast a vote for them."