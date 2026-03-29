Tight security in TN's Coimbatore ahead of PM Modi’s visit en route to Kerala campaign

He is likely to land in Palakkad at around 2.30 p.m. and address a public rally at Fort Ground shortly thereafter. Later in the day, he will travel to Thrissur to participate in a roadshow at approximately 4 p.m. In Thrissur, the Prime Minister will campaign in support of Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, adding further political significance to the visit.