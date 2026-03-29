TN elections: Stalin to launch DMK’s campaign from Tiruvarur on March 31

According to party sources, Stalin will begin his statewide campaign at 5 p.m. on March 31 at South Ratha Street in Tiruvarur. The choice of Tiruvarur carries deep symbolic value for the DMK, as it is the birthplace of party patriarch M. Karunanidhi, fondly known as “Kalaignar”. By launching the campaign from this historic town, the DMK leadership is seeking to reinforce its ideological legacy and emotional connect with the electorate.