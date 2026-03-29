TN polls: CM Stalin to release DMK manifesto today

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are the principal contenders in what is expected to be a fiercely fought election. In addition, parties such as Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are also contesting independently, adding a multi-cornered dimension to the electoral battle.