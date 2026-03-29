Venkaiah Naidu seeks passage of Bill in Parliament for legal status to Amaravati

The resolution said the words ‘at Amaravati’ be inserted in Section 5 (2) of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014 (APRA) and ‘and Amaravati includes the Capital city areas notified under the A.P. Capital Regional Development Act, 2014’ be added to the explanation to Section 5 as per the advice of the High Court contained in its order dated March 3, 2022.