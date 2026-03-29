WTO ministerial conference sets course for further discussions ahead

The session on electronic commerce was facilitated by Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica. The facilitator provided an outline of elements that could comprise a possible package on e-commerce, based on consultations with members. These elements include reinvigorating e-commerce discussions through the Work Programme on E-Commerce or through a new Committee on Digital Trade, strengthening the development dimension of e-commerce efforts at the WTO, and continuing a moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions for which members need to decide the duration. Members took the floor and provided their views on these elements.