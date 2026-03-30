81.71 pc rural households have tap water supply: V Somanna​

The Assessment 2024 found that 84 per cent households receive water as per schedule; 80 per cent households were found receiving the minimum 55 LPCD water; 76 per cent households were found free from bacteriological contamination and 81 per cent households of the supply source were found free from chemical contamination and considering the parameters of quantity, quality and regularity 76 per cent of household tap connections were found to be functional, he said.​