Abhishek Banerjee flags 'fraud' in voter registration, demands answers

He added, “To submit such a huge number of forms, at least 600 people would have had to be present. We asked for CCTV footage. The CEO has no answers to our questions. This is an illegal activity. The same thing happened in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana. When we met the full bench, I said that theft is going on in the electoral roll. They are not following the Supreme Court’s orders. Today, we caught the EC red-handed. If any outsider tries to vote, the people of Bengal will respond.”