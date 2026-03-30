AIUDF chief Ajmal criticises CM Sarma, predicts BJP's defeat in Assam polls

In a direct attack on the Chief Minister, Ajmal added, "The Chief Minister who is currently mocking 'Miyas', threatening to break necks and backs, this time, his back will be broken, not ours. Let him try his best to cling to power. But after the election, the very Chief Minister who is today mockingly people, going around, saying 'Miya, Miya', will tomorrow be the one whimpering 'Meow, meow' in defeat, just like a cat."