Bengali film, TV fraternity demands impartial probe into Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death

On Sunday, the 42-year-old actor was shooting for the television series 'Bhole Baba Paar Karega'. He entered the water at Talsari, just as the tide came in. Reports suggest that he was swept away at that very moment. Technicians subsequently pulled him out of the water. Preliminary reports indicate that his death was caused by drowning. It is reported that he was rushed to a hospital at Digha in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal. However, he passed away before reaching the facility.