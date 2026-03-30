BJP chief Nitin Nabin bids farewell to Bankipur, vows to serve Bihar in new role

He added: “Over the past 20 years, I have made continuous efforts to nurture, beautify, and advance this constituency - built by my father, the late Nawin Kishore Prasad Sinha - with a familial spirit on the platform of development. I have always worked with dedication for the development of my area and Bihar. As a result, the god-like people here have blessed me with the fortune of service by electing me as their representative to the House for five consecutive terms. Whether inside the House or outside, I have used both platforms to raise the voice of my area and the people of Bihar and to find ways to resolve their problems.”