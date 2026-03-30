CBI Court in Ahmedabad sentences woman to two years' RI in Disproportionate Assets case

According to the CBI, the case was registered on June 30, 2007, against Ramesh Fulchand Vadadia, who was then serving in the office of the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax in Gandhinagar. The agency alleged that the accused had accumulated assets worth Rs 29,49,977, which were 247 per cent higher than their known sources of income during the check period from January 1, 2002 to April 30, 2007.