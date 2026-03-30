Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates Ambikapur-New Delhi flight; Kolkata service from April 2

On Mondays, the Delhi-Ambikapur flight will depart Delhi at 7.50 a.m., reach Bilaspur at 10.25 a.m., and arrive in Ambikapur at 11.40 a.m. It will then depart Ambikapur at 12.05 p.m. and return to Delhi by 2.35 p.m. On Wednesdays, the flight will leave Delhi at 7.50 a.m., reach Ambikapur at 10.25 a.m., depart at 10.50 a.m. for Bilaspur, and finally return to Delhi at 2.50 p.m.