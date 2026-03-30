Congress accuses BJP govt of stalling key varsities for disabled in Rajasthan, alleges bias

In a post on X, Gehlot wrote, “BJP government's assault on the rights of the disabled! Is there such hatred for the names of Gandhi and Baba Amte that the future of the disabled has been put at stake? Jaipur's Divyang University is confined to two rooms, and work has come to a halt in Jodhpur. What kind of fire of political revenge is this, in which the state's specially-abled people are burning? The government must answer!”