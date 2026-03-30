Fed up with penthouse nuisance, Indore woman killed was planning to shift

“She (Shampa) was very upset with the nuisance from the commercial activities in the penthouse, especially late at night. Therefore, we had decided to sell out this flat and buy another one at another location and had already started searching for it. A flat was finalised, and we had also carried a cheque, but later, we decided to pay a token amount on our next visit,” Shampan's husband, Saurabh Pandey, said while talking to IANS on Monday.