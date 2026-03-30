Govt must build trust amid energy crisis-lockdown rumours: Shiv Sena in Saamana

"This scepticism is further fuelled by contradictory statements from within the administration. Chief Minister Fadnavis maintains there is no shortage. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has warned that LPG supplies could potentially stop within three months. The government recently decided to resume the distribution of kerosene, which critics point to as a sign of a genuine fuel deficit. Even on a serious issue like fuel shortage, there is no coordination in the talks among the responsible people in power. This causes confusion among the public and allows rumours to flourish,” said the editorial.