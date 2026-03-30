'Integral part of 'Bengal family': Mamata Banerjee tries to woo Marwari society ahead of elections

“Even at Chief Minister’s own Assembly constituency of Bhabanipur in South Kolkata, around 76 per cent of the electorate there comprises Hindus, of which about 34 per cent are non-Bengali-speaking Hindu voters, mainly Gujaratis, Rajasthanis and Marwaris, who are again traditionally and dedicated BJP voters. Hence, going by their percentage representation in the Bhabanipur electorate, the latest social media message from the Chief Minister is extremely significant,” said a city-based political observer.