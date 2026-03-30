Karnataka turning into drug hub under Congress' misrule, says BJP leader

Citing recent cases, Ashoka listed a series of drug seizures across the state. According to him, drugs worth Rs 2 crore were seized on February 10, followed by a major haul of Rs 21 crore on February 18. He also referred to seizures reported in Puttur town in Mangaluru district on February 20 and the busting of a drug factory in Mysuru on February 25. Further, drugs worth Rs 5 crore were seized on February 27, while another consignment valued at Rs 12 crore was reportedly recovered in Hunsur town in Mysuru district on March 28.