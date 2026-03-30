Khalid bin Walid camp reactivated: Hizbul Mujahideen’s silent revival alarms agencies

The ISI hopes that once the Hizbul Mujahideen is back in action, it will be able to draw the locals into its fold. This has become very important for the ISI as it is in desperate need of a homegrown outfit. Since the Indian security agencies have hit the terror infrastructure in Pakistan hard, the ISI has not been able to send in its operatives into India. This is also a result of high security along the borders, both at the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).