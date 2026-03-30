K'taka: Commercial LPG supply to resume tomorrow; state seeks Centre's help

Earlier, Muniyappa had stated that the Centre has taken steps to provide 29,463 commercial LPG cylinders to the state. Following this, the supply of commercial LPG increased from 40 per cent to 68 per cent. At the beginning of the crisis, the state was receiving only 20 per cent of its quota, with 9,544 commercial cylinders supplied daily. This later rose to 40 per cent, with the number of cylinders increasing to 16,105.