LS discusses eradication of Left-Wing Extremism: BJP says end possible now; 'monopolising' credit, claims Cong

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde lauded Maharashtra’s initiatives, particularly in Gadchiroli, a district long troubled by Maoist activity. He said the state government has been making “fruitful efforts” to wipe out Maoism. He said that when Eknath Shinde was Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, he personally visited the district and celebrated Diwali with the people, symbolising solidarity and confidence in the administration’s outreach.