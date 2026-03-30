Maha govt to launch drive to provide PNG connections to industries

Minister Samant conducted a review meeting with district industries at the Collector’s Office on the emerging situation due to the ongoing war in West Asia. During the meeting, Minister Samant stated, "Maintaining the production capacity of industries during the current war situation is crucial for the state's economy. Since natural gas is a cost-effective, safe, and eco-friendly energy source for industries, no unit should face hurdles due to a lack of gas connections. Therefore, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), gas distribution companies and the district administration must work together to ensure PNG connections reach every eligible industry."