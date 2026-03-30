'Outrageous, needs mental doctor’: Naveen Patnaik slams Nishikant Dubey over Biju Patnaik remarks

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha on Saturday, Patra earlier wrote, “In protest, and as a matter of principle, I am resigning from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT under the Chairmanship of Nishikant Dubey. I cannot, in good conscience, continue to serve under someone who makes disrespectful remarks about the late Shri Biju Patnaik, as he did today in a public statement.”