'People have decided to throw her out': NDA leaders target Mamata Banerjee amid 'victim card' row

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also questioned the Chief Minister’s stance, drawing a comparison with past leadership. He said, “Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister. If even she becomes fearful, then what will happen to the common people? Some politicians say, ‘Our lives are in danger'. But in this country, the tradition has been different. Indira Gandhi, when she was Prime Minister, publicly acknowledged that her life could be at risk, yet she did not worry. She fought against terrorism, and the entire nation stood with her…”