Press Council of India urges media to follow exit poll norms ahead of key Assembly elections

As per the provisions of the law, no person is permitted to conduct any exit poll or publish or publicise its results through print, electronic, or any other form of media during the restricted period. The Election Commission is authorised to notify the date and time of this prohibition, taking into account the schedule of polling. In the case of general elections, the restriction begins from the start of polling on the first day and continues until half an hour after the conclusion of polling across all states and Union Territories.