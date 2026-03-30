'Psycho' thief targets women’s innerwear in Karnataka's Gangavathi; police launch manhunt

In another bizarre incident that left residents shocked and women disturbed, Karnataka Police arrested a man on charges of stealing women's old undergarments within the Bendigeri police station limits in Hubballi city on September 30, 2025. According to the police, the accused confessed to stealing women’s lingerie that was hung out to dry outside homes on clotheslines or within residential compounds, during the night. Investigations revealed that the man would return the stolen undergarments by throwing them back into the compounds after about a week.