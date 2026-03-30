Rain lashes parts of Rajasthan; Met dept sounds orange, yellow alert

On Tuesday, isolated light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of the Shekhawati region, as well as Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions. While on April 1–2, the weather is expected to remain largely dry, with chances of isolated drizzle or thunderstorms, and from April 3–5, a new Western Disturbance may become active, potentially leading to another spell of rain and storm activity across the state.