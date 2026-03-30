Telangana Assembly urges Centre to take initiative to stop Gulf war​

“We all know that crude oil (petrol, diesel, gas) significantly influences the economic conditions of every country. Due to the impact of this war on crude oil production and transportation, supply chains are being disrupted. The United States and Israel are carrying out attacks on Iran and Lebanon. At the same time, Iran is targeting U.S. defence bases located in the Gulf and Middle Eastern countries. These attacks involve advanced weaponry such as fighter bombers, ballistic missiles, and drones. In this large-scale destruction caused by such weapons, nearly 4,000 innocent people have lost their lives,” says the resolution.​