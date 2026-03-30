Telangana Bill to curb hate speech referred to Select Committee for scrutiny​

“Instead of protecting public order, the bill risks becoming an instrument for the selective targeting of opposition leaders, critics, journalists, social media activists, and ordinary citizens expressing dissent. Our country already has several legal provisions dealing with hate speech, incitement to violence, defamation, and public disorder. Instead of strengthening the implementation of existing laws, the Telangana Congress government appears to be introducing a parallel framework that expands executive discretion without adding safeguards. I demand that the state government immediately withdraw this draconian bill,” he added.​