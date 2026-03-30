Two-language policy is a good decision: Karnataka Congress leader DK Suresh

Responding to a question on the demand to provide free IPL tickets to MLAs, he said, “Those raising such demands are committing a serious mistake. They should recall the kind of criticism and language used during the IPL tragedy. Tickets have been given from the beginning, but now it is being misused for propaganda. Even BJP MLAs have received IPL tickets. IPL is not a tournament representing the nation; it is a commercial event. It is not appropriate for public representatives to focus too much on such matters.”