A collective duty to lead NCP of Ajitdada’s dreams, says Sunil Tatkare

"Following Ajit Dada’s passing, these provisions were utilised to ensure the leadership remained with his family. The subsequent correspondence was also handled with that objective. Senior leaders and Sunetra Vahini will explain this more accurately, but if anyone in our party errs, Vahini has the full authority to penalise them. This is an internal matter. Instead of meddling in our party, others should focus on their own," he said, issuing a direct warning to Rohit Pawar.