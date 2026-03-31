Bengal polls: 90 lakh names likely to get deleted after judicial adjudication process ends

“The final list was minus the 60,00,675 cases, which were referred for judicial adjudication. Now, as far as the judicial adjudication process is concerned, it has been noticed that the average daily deletion of names during the ongoing adjudication process has been between 40 and 45 per cent of the cases whose adjudication has been completed. So, going by that average daily rate of deletion, it has been estimated that the final deletion figure will hover around 90 lakh,” the CEO’s office insider explained.