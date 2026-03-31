Bengal polls: Tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of elections

Welcoming him into the party, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “There is no need for a separate introduction of the legendary Leander Paes. Across India, there is no need to explain who Leander Paes is. Even so, today, Leander Paes’ entry into the BJP family is historic. Inspired by the work Prime Minister Modi has done for sports and athletes over the past 12 years, Leander Paes has joined our party as a BJP member…”