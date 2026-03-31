Bike taxi driver arrested in Bengaluru for touching woman rider inappropriately

The Wilson Garden police in Bengaluru, on November 8, 2025, arrested a bike taxi rider for allegedly molesting a woman during a ride. The incident came to light after the victim recorded the act on her mobile phone and posted the video on social media before filing a police complaint. In an Instagram detailing the incident, the woman said it took place while she was returning to her paying guest accommodation from Church Street in Bengaluru. "The captain tried to grab my legs while riding. It happened so suddenly that I couldn't even process it, let alone record it," she wrote.