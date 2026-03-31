BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of intimidation in campaign speeches, files complaint to ECI

“It is due to such public threats by the Chief Minister that the State Police force has become mere passive spectators, resulting in the perpetrators being emboldened to carry out violence. It is noteworthy to point out here that similar speeches were made by her in the previous Assembly elections in 2021, which had enticed pre- and post-election violence as well as unrest throughout the State of West Bengal. In a matter of just 45 days, after counting more than 55 of our karyakartas were killed,” read the letter to the CEO.