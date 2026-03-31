BJP will win big, Trinamool will be swept away: Locals of Nandigram ahead of West Bengal polls

One local said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party will surge this time. The Trinamool Congress government, accused of corruption, will be completely swept away, and the BJP is coming to power with a clear majority. The BJP will form the government in the state with a huge mandate. The current government is copying schemes of the Central government, such as Ayushman Bharat. This will not work for long. This time, we hope that the BJP will win in the state.”